— An Arizona company that told customers it was selling products to help a charitable organization has been ordered to pay $10,000 and reimburse customers.

A Shawnee County District Court also ordered Phoenix-based American Handicapped and Disabled Workers to stop collecting payments from Kansas customers. The company's owner is Adli Najib Dasuqi of Waterford, Mich.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release Wednesday the company's telemarketers sold household items such as light bulbs and trash bags. The products were priced above market value but the telemarketers misled consumers into believing that the company was a charity or had a charitable purpose.

Kansas residents seeking reimbursement from the company should contact the Consumer Protection Division at (800) 432-2310, or visit its website at InYourCornerKansas.org.