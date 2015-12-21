Archive for Monday, December 21, 2015

Police arrest man, 32, after another dies at Edgerton bar

Associated Press

December 21, 2015

Edgerton — One man has been arrested after another was killed at a bar in Edgerton.

The Kansas City Star reports that deputies were called to a physical disturbance at the Boxcar Bar & Grill in north Edgerton around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

A 32-year-old Edgerton man was being held in the Johnson County jail Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder. Formal charges have not been filed in the case.

The name of the victim was not immediately released. A sheriff's office spokeswoman says that an investigating into the cause of death is still ongoing.

