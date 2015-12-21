— Riley County District Court officials say they have fixed errors that made confidential juvenile records available on public computers at least 20 times since 2013.

The Manhattan Mercury reports the records included arrest affidavits, details about probation violations and juvenile detention reports that were left unsealed on courthouse computers accessible to the public.

Many of the records included Social Security numbers and dates of birth for children as young as 13.

A spokeswoman for the agency that oversees the state's courts says the data breech may have violated a Kansas law that bans public disclosure of most law enforcement and court records pertaining to juveniles.

Riley County Clerk of Court Kathy Oliver says the records were left unsealed because of human error.