— The chairman of a Kansas House committee that handles legislation on abortion and gay-rights issues is resigning to lead a conservative group seeking to influence social policy.

Republican Rep. Steve Brunk of Wichita submitted a letter of resignation to the secretary of state's office Thursday. He is stepping down Jan. 4.

Brunk said he will become Kansas executive director for the Colorado-based group CitizenLink. It is affiliated with Focus on the Family, which has been aligned with the Kansas Family Policy Council.

Brunk said he'll be building an organization that can link churches, pastors and thousands of individuals to influence state policy and local elections. He said he won't be lobbying lawmakers.

The Wichita Eagle first reported last week that Brunk had been offered the job.