50 from De Soto treated for food poisoning during Pennsylvania band trip By Joe Mandak, Associated Press Pittsburgh — Fifty students and chaperones from De Soto High School have been treated for food poisoning symptoms at a western Pennsylvania hospital after becoming ill while traveling for a band trip to New York. A spokeswoman for Excela Frick Hospital says 40 students and 10 chaperones have been treated at the hospital in Mount Pleasant, about 30 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. The Pennsylvania and New York state health departments are investigating where the band ate. The group from De Soto High School near Kansas City ate somewhere in New York before 164 of them ... Read more

Dive team called to investigate unoccupied vehicle in Kansas River at De Soto park By George Diepenbrock Johnson County Sheriff’s officials called in an Overland Park dive team to help recover a vehicle in the Kansas River, Deputy Rick Howell said Wednesday afternoon. Howell said at 6 p.m. investigators discovered no one was in the gray or silver car and that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Overland Park early Wednesday. A person at Riverfest Park, 33440 W. 79th St., noticed the car in the water 50 yards from the shore, and the sheriff’s office called in an Overland Park dive team. Read more

In State of State, Brownback unveils plan to cut Kansas personal income tax Gov. Sam Brownback on Wednesday called for a cut in the state personal income tax and minimal budget increases, saying that will put Kansas in the fast lane on the road to economic growth. "Let's put our 'lost decade' … in the rear view mirror and speed ahead — at 75 miles per hour — to make this decade the decade of growth and job creation," Brownback, a Republican, said in the State of the State address. But his plan hit immediate bumps from legislators. Brownback's proposal would cancel a scheduled decrease in the state sales tax rate, and eliminate ... Read more

10 jobs eliminated at Journal-World, weekly newspapers Ten jobs in the news and advertising departments are being eliminated at the Lawrence Journal-World and its sister news operations, managers told employees Thursday. Additionally, other positions recently vacated by resignations will not be filled, said Ralph Gage, director of special projects. The contraction of the work force is a direct result of the economic conditions affecting the company, he said. He added that the company will continue to evaluate its needs and opportunities in the markets it serves. Read more

DHS falls to St. James Academy 50-35 http://www.desotoexplorer.com/photos/... In an aggressive game Wednesday night, the De Soto High School Wildcats lost to St. James Academy 50-35 at home. Despite starting the second half ahead by two points, a rough third quarter put the 'Cats behind and they couldn't recover. Senior Mason Wedel started the game off strong for the Wildcats, scoring a three-point shot early in the first quarter. The early start wasn't much help for the Wildcats though as St. James' ability to beat De Soto to the rebound earned them multiple shots of their own. Wedel scored another four points for De Soto in the ... Read more

Local food, made easy: Feaster's Bistro aims for effortless farm-to-table dining Sometimes, local food isn’t the most accessible sustenance. Just a strange quirk brought on by a lifetime of grocery trips, mental hurdles and inconsistent supply. But Chris Feaster wants to change all that. The Baldwin City restaurateur aims to show just how easy — and affordable — a locally sourced plate of food can be obtained, nothing but taste required. Following in the success of his similarly themed stall at the Lawrence Farmers’ Market, Feaster and wife Maggie Beedles opened Feaster’s Bistro in September. The restaurant, which sits at Baldwin’s highway stoplight, 519 Ames St., is farm-to-table dining, no frills ... Read more

Business lobby, aided by $36,000 from Koch Industries, targets eight Republican incumbents in state Senate for defeat Two business heavyweights — the Kansas Chamber of Commerce and Koch Industries — have targeted eight state senators for defeat in the Republican Party primary. “During the difficult economic downturn, while businesses were tightening their belts to survive, some in the Kansas Senate opted for tax increases instead of responsible spending cuts,” Chamber Political Action Chairman Ivan Crossland said Tuesday. “Bloated state budgets, increased taxes and growing union and trial lawyer support are not the ingredients for private sector job creation. The candidates we have chosen to support are willing to do what it takes to turn things around in ... Read more

Lexington Trails receives Governor's Achievement Award De Soto's Lexington Trails Middle School is among the top five percent of schools in the state of Kansas, according to the state Department of Education. The school recently received the Governor's Achievement Award for their accomplishments the USD 232 school district announced earlier this month. To qualify for the award, a school must achieve Standards of Excellence in reading and mathematics, must achieve Adequate Yearly Progress in reading, mathematics, must have an average student attendance of at least 90 percent or higher and must rank in the top five percent of schools in the state in reading and mathematics. ... Read more

Art Spaces: News from the De Soto Arts Council "Art Spaces." The name of our column in some ways represents what the De Soto Arts Council will be doing this year. We are looking at physical spaces to display and eventually perform art and spaces to hold classes and meetings. In another sense we want to expand our space in the community. The council continues to have its membership with the De Soto Chamber and we are affiliated with the Kansas Rural Communities Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization. Our main community event, the Sunflower Artfest works with the De Soto Rotary Club, local 4-H and boy scout groups, and is ... Read more

